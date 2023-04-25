GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind

Students of the school celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj on April 19.On the occasion, a special assembly was organised. Students choreographed and chanted mantras to show their respect towards Mahatma Hansraj, a scholar . Principal Paramjit Kumar said the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj reminded them of his great teachings, ideas, principles and sacrifices, which he made for the cause of education in modern India. He encouraged students to focus on their studies as only education could make them independent and help in fulfilling their dreams.