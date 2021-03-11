GNPS NCC cadets bring laurels

GNPS NCC Naval Wing cadets brought laurels to the school by bagging the Best Girls Drill Contingent at NCC Annual Training Camp 251 held at NCC Academy Ropar. The GNPS contingent consisted of 16 girls. The annual training camp which commenced for the cadets was attended by students from seven schools of Chandigarh. Cadets of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh won accolades in various competitions at the camp that included a variety of sporting events, literary and cultural competitions. The outstanding performance of the students was commended by Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal. Speaking to the cadets, she lauded the efforts of the students and also congratulated them on their wonderful feat. She asked the other students to take inspiration from them and highlighted the importance of the NCC in the nation building. The principal also extolled the contribution of the teacher in-charge for guiding and mentoring the students.