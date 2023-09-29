Gobind International Public School, Bhadaur

The school has been continuously excelling in the field of education for the last 15 years. The school was honoured with the award of Best ICSC School in Punjab at Radisson Hotel in Delhi. Vice-Chairman of the school Harpreet Singh Gill and MD Richa Panesar Gill received the honour on behalf of the school in Delhi. The chief guest of the programme was Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. A wave of happiness engulfed the school. Chairman of the school Darshan Singh Gill congratulated the school family. He said he believes the school will set new benchmark in the supervision of Principal SS Virdi and whole team.