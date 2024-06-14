Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, students from the school have achieved outstanding results in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year. This year’s results have brought immense pride to the school and parents. Among the top performers are Dolly, who secured an impressive score of 99.0458137, Harnoor Kaur 96.2580417, and Emandeep Kaur 82.6434440. They attribute their success to the unwavering support of their families and teachers, as well as the comprehensive preparation provided by the school. The management and the principal of the school expressed delight at the students’ achievements and remarked, “Our students have worked incredibly hard, and their dedication has paid off. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and are confident they will continue to excel in their future endeavours.” Parents play a crucial role in helping students to achieve good scores in such kind of exams by providing emotional support, creating a conducive study environment, and offering practical assistance. As these students move forward to pursue careers in the medical field, their achievements in the NEET exam have set a high standard and inspired their peers to aim for excellence in their future academic endeavours.

#Sangrur