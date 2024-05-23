Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur, students visit Verka Milk Plant

Students of Class VI of the school had an educational and exciting visit to the Verka Milk Plant. The trip was organised to provide the young learners with first-hand experience of the dairy production process and to enhance their understanding of various milk products. Upon arrival, the students were warmly welcomed by the plant’s staff and given a safety briefing before beginning their tour. The visit started with a comprehensive presentation about Verka’s role in the dairy industry, and the importance of milk in daily nutrition. The students were then guided through different sections of the plant. They observed the milk processing units where raw milk is pasteurised and homogenised. The tour included a detailed explanation of how various dairy products, such as butter, cheese, yogurt and powder milk are made. Before heading back to school, the students enjoyed a sampling session where they tasted various Verka products. This practical exposure helped the students appreciate the effort and technology behind the dairy products they consume daily.

