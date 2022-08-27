Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The school organised a programme to celebrate Independence Day. Chief guest Gurdial Singh, Chairman of the school, unfurled the national flag and saluted during the march past, led by the impressive school band. Head girl Sukhmanjeet Kaur presented a detailed talk on the historical importance of Independence Day. A choreography on patriotic songs was presented. A ‘Tiranga’ quiz was conducted in which a group, consisting of Anmolpreet Kaur of Class VI and Sukhmanjit Kaur of Class IX, won. Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, congratulated the students and teachers for excellent arrangements and also appreciated the winners. The programmes was anchored by Kawalpreet Kaur, senior teacher.