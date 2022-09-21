Goodwill Int’l School, Dhadiala Natt

The Eco Club of the school organised Mission Hariyali- 2022 by planting more than 500 saplings on the call of ‘Apna Punjab Foundation’. The students, along with their parents, participated in this campaign by planting saplings of ornamental and shady trees in their homes and other common places. Senior students and teachers also planted saplings in Eco Maths Park and in their house bagichies in school campus. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the students and staff for this noble mission. Gurdial Singh, Chairman, explained the future course of action to take care of these plants regularly for a year.
