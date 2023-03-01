Goodwill Int’l School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Chitarkaar Sobha Singh Art Club of the school organised an impressive art exhibition of different art objects prepared by students from classes I to X. More than 250 items in three categories of artistic items such as handicrafts, wonder from the waste and clay molding items were exhibited. Gurdial Singh, Chairman of the school, inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the art skills of students. In Handicraft section Rasamdeep Kaur of Class II, Eknoor Kaur of Class VII and Manmeet Singh of Class V got first, second and third positions respectively. In clay molding Mansirat Kaur from Class II, Mankirat Kaur from Class II and Sehajbir Singh Class VIII won first, second and third prizes, respectively. In ‘wonder from waste’ items Manmeet Singh Randhawa, a student of Class V, Harmanpreet Singh Class VI and Sanpreet Kaur Class VI stood first, second and third, respectively. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the participants and congratulated the winners. She also inspired the students to bring further improvement in their artistic skills. Senior teachers Satnam Singh, Gurpinder Kaur and Sukhmanjeet Kaur made appreciable contribution in organising the exhibition.