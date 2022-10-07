Goodwill students win medals in Punjab Khed Mela-2022

The Goodwill Sports Academy of the Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur, participated in the Punjab Khed Mela-2022. The school athletics team won eight gold medals, five silver medals and six bronze medals at the block level. In the district-level competitions, Manjinder Singh won silver medal in U-17 400 metre race. Tamana got bronze medal in 1600 metre race and Shubhampreet Singh got bronze medal in shot put. Mahanbir Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Gursewak Singh and Sukhmanpreet Singh got gold medals in national style kabbadi and also got selected for the state-level Khed Mela. Chairman Gurdial Singh and Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur congratulated the winners and parents and also honoured them with certificates and medals. They also appreciated the good work done by Satnam Singh, DPE.