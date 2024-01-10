Government Girls Senior Sec School, Sultanwind, Amritsar

Team from Traffic Education Cell, SI, Daljit Singh, HC Salwant Singh and Lady Constable Lovepreet Kaur made students aware of traffic rules that one should diligently follow at the school premises. They were told about the cons of under-age driving, overloading , not wearing a helmet, jumping red lights and about stopping the use of China string. They were made aware about the accidents caused by China dors and a pledge was administered to the students not to use the string and raise awareness on the issue. The school staff and the Principal were present on the occasion.

