Government Girls Senior Sec School, Sultanwind, Amritsar

Team from Traffic Education Cell, SI, Daljit Singh, HC Salwant Singh and Lady Constable Lovepreet Kaur made students aware of traffic rules that one should diligently follow at the school premises. They were told about the cons of under-age driving, overloading , not wearing a helmet, jumping red lights and about stopping the use of China string. They were made aware about the accidents caused by China dors and a pledge was administered to the students not to use the string and raise awareness on the issue. The school staff and the Principal were present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Suchana Seth’s husband to be questioned after cremation today; boy had spoken to his father over video call on Sunday
CEO had ‘tried to render her son unconscious to prevent him ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later today
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations
Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...