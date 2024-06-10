Government High School, Sec 30-A, Chandigarh

Under NEP-2020, students and teachers of the school, along with community members, celebrated World Environment Day. They participated in various innovative activities to adopt healthy lifestyle options like yoga, meditation. They also took part in poster making, slogan writing, watering plants, nature walks, planting saplings, etc, under the guidance of Headmistress Indu Babbar and Eco Club in charges Mandeep Sharma and Ashok Kumar.
