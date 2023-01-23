Government Model High School, Khudda Jassu

"Bal Mela" was organised by the pre-primary wing in the school under the guidance of Headmaster Shubash Chander Shorey. The purpose of organising the event was to introduce parents to "Bal Vatika" under the New Education Policy. Parents, students and teachers of the pre-pimary wing were present on this occasion. Ravinder Kaur, DDSE-II, and Jaswinder Kaur, councillor, Ward No. 1, inaugurated the fest. Prem Chitranjan, cluster head and Principal of GMSSS-15; Narinder Kaur, Principal, GMSSS-Sarangpur; Seema, Principal, Khuda Lahora; Manjula, Headmistress, GMHS-12; Rajeev, Principal, GMSSS-22; Rajinder, Headmaster, GMHS-25; and Rajni Mahajan, APC; were present during this event. Amar Chand, president of the school management committee, was also present. On this occasion, a school logo was released, created by head of the institution Shubash Chander Shorey. The logo 'symbolises' knowledge junction'. DDSE-II Ravinder Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by Headmaster Shorey. The logo was made with the waste material of JK Bond Papers cover.
