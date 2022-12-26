Government Model High School, Mani Majra

The Annual Sports Day of the school was organised under the guidance of Bharti Vandna, In charge GMHS-MM. The event's highlightwas the promotion of traditional games of India. Bindu Arora, District Education Officer and Poonam Sood, Deputy District Education Officer, were the chief guests. The event commenced with flag hoisting, which was followed by an oath-taking ceremony by head boy and head of all four houses of school. Students took part in several sports competitions. The keen contest in Kabaddi match between under-17 and under-15 teams of the school kept everyone hooked. Students also took part in yoga, drills, slow cycling, obstacle race, duck walk, taekwondo etc. Students had gala time watching their mentors compete in tug-of-war. Performances based on traditional folk music, and Gatka were thrilling. The prize-distribution ceremony marked the end of the sports meet where all the winners along with their mentors Renu and Paramjeet Singh were honoured with medals by Bharti Vandna.