Government Model High School, Mani Majra

The Annual Sports Day of the school was organised under the guidance of Bharti Vandna, In charge GMHS-MM. The event's highlightwas the promotion of traditional games of India. Bindu Arora, District Education Officer and Poonam Sood, Deputy District Education Officer, were the chief guests. The event commenced with flag hoisting, which was followed by an oath-taking ceremony by head boy and head of all four houses of school. Students took part in several sports competitions. The keen contest in Kabaddi match between under-17 and under-15 teams of the school kept everyone hooked. Students also took part in yoga, drills, slow cycling, obstacle race, duck walk, taekwondo etc. Students had gala time watching their mentors compete in tug-of-war. Performances based on traditional folk music, and Gatka were thrilling. The prize-distribution ceremony marked the end of the sports meet where all the winners along with their mentors Renu and Paramjeet Singh were honoured with medals by Bharti Vandna.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...