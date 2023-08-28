Government Model High School, RC 2, Dhanas, Chandigarh

Teej was celebrated in the school with students of neighbourhood schools — GMSSS, Dhanas, and GMHS, RC 1, Dhanas. Seema, Principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Headmistress Varinder Kaur from GMHS, RC-1, and Principal Kavita from Tiny Tots School, along with guests from the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Chandigarh, SC Agarwal, and his wife, Subhash Goel and Sanjay Bansal were welcomed by school headmistress Ravinder Kaur, staff members and students of GMHS, RC-2, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Cultural activities presented by students from GMSSS, Dhanas, and students of GMHS, RC 2, and the dance by women staff teachers of GMHS, RC 2, Dhanas, spellbound the audiences and students.