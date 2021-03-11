Government Model High School, Sec 46, Chandigarh

Bharat VikasParishad members (South 5) — Sanjeev Goyal, HR Bansal, KK Joshi, Vijay Paul Singh and ML Jindal distributed books and notebooks among poor, underprivileged and meritorious students. The school headmistress, Indu Babbar, and in charge of the Bharat Vikas Club Manoj Kumar applauded the achievements of the students and thanked the Bharat Vikas Parishad members for their warm gesture.
