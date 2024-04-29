Government Model School, Sector 34-C, Chandigarh

A tree plantation and poster making competition on Earth Day was organised in the school by the Indian Council of Social Welfare, Chandigarh. A skit to save Earth was enacted by students. Rani Sharma, Chairperson of the council, distributed prizes to winners. She appreciated Principal Harveen K Kaushal, teachers and students for organising the celebration. A tree was planted by Rani Sharma. Dr Prachi Setty, vice-president, Rakesh Sood, general secretary, Sunita Gupta, joint secretary, Renu Sood and other members of Indian Council of Social Welfare, Chandigarh, were present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants
Canada PM emphasis on more flights to India, including to Am...
8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...
Man kills friend over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who, too, was present ...