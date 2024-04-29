Government Model School, Sector 34-C, Chandigarh

A tree plantation and poster making competition on Earth Day was organised in the school by the Indian Council of Social Welfare, Chandigarh. A skit to save Earth was enacted by students. Rani Sharma, Chairperson of the council, distributed prizes to winners. She appreciated Principal Harveen K Kaushal, teachers and students for organising the celebration. A tree was planted by Rani Sharma. Dr Prachi Setty, vice-president, Rakesh Sood, general secretary, Sunita Gupta, joint secretary, Renu Sood and other members of Indian Council of Social Welfare, Chandigarh, were present.

