Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sec-16, Chandigarh

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with on the premises. Principal Bhavneet Kaur unfurled the National Flag and the National Anthem was sung in unison. School students presented a colourful cultural programme. The speech highlighting the spirit of freedom was followed by a soul stirring patriotic song presented by the school choir. A skit stressed the importance of nation building and children with special needs presented a dance on the song 'Yeh desh hai veer jawano ka.' Primary school students danced the the tunes of traditional giddha. The Principal enlightened the audience on the importance of the day and exhorted students to follow the principles of freedom, peace and equality. Laddoos were distributed to students.
