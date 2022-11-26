Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh

Sandeep Kumar, founder and president of NGO ‘Open Eyes Founadation’, organised a programme in the school. Dr Nemi Chand Gulia, state liaison officer, NSS, was the chief guest. The NGO distributed educational kits to 40 orphans and children of single parent. Dr Gulia addressed the children and shared valuable thoughts with them. Neerja Jain, senior lecturer, thanked the NGO and chief guest on behalf of the principal.