Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh

Jyotsna, TGT (social studies) at the school, has been selected for the Study of the US Institute (SUSI) for Secondary Educators at California State University (CSU), Chico in California, USA. During her stay in USA till July 6, 2024, she will be visiting Chicago, Sacramento, San Francisco and Washington DC. Jyotsna is the only candidate from RELO India to be chosen for the exchange programme in 2024, sponsored by the US Government. The selection is done by the US Embassy. This year over 100 profiles were received from India, Afghanistan and Bhutan by Regional English Language Office (RELO), India. The intensive programme at the CSU, Chico, is designed for experienced secondary school teachers and will cover various topics, including special education, Native American education, and bilingual education. Participants will explore the history and evolution of US institutions. Jyotsna will join 19 other international educators and trainers in the programme, engaging with aspiring civic leaders, visiting local schools, and traveling to Washington DC. Jyotsna’s accomplishments extend beyond regular teaching. In 2021, she was selected by the British Council after undergoing item writing training from Alphaplus, London. The British Council, in collaboration with the CBSE for the CBE project, saw Jyotsna train more than 1,000 teachers across India online. She also has over 150 videos to her credit for the PM E-Vidya project, recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. She was conferred the prestigious State Award in 2022. Reflecting on this significant achievement, Jyotsna credits the Department of School Education, and all the officials who work tirelessly to upgrade the system. She owes this selection to the Director School Education, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, who brought TESOL training to Chandigarh, which ultimately led to her selection for this elite programme.

