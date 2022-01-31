Government schools in Chandigarh less favoured for entry-level admissions

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 31

While there's a lot of competition for admission to entry-level classes in the local private schools, the government schools in Chandigarh seem to be much less popular. Despite having at least seven specialised pre-primary government schools, the UT Administration has failed to attract parents to get their wards’ admissions to entry-level classes.

Besides these seven specialised schools, the UT Education Department has over 100 government schools and a majority of these offer admissions to pre-nursery/nursery classes.

However, despite offering free-of-cost education, only a handful of schools (entry level) manage to fill all seats. While draw of lots is held every year at private schools, the government schools hardly conduct these as the number of applications is less.

“We do organise a draw of lots in case the applications exceed the number of allotted seats. Sometimes, looking at the demand, we also increase the seats. The schools near periphery areas generally get a good response, like those located in urban areas,” said District Education Officer (DEO) Prabhjot Kaur.

During the pandemic, admissions in government schools have risen to a good number. However, at entry level classes, the situation has. on an average, remained the same, said a source.

When asked about the facilities provided to entry-level students she said: “It’s almost the same as those in private schools. Our admissions go on till March or April, and for this particular reason, we get admission on a regular basis. It’s majorly up to parents to choose schools for their wards.”

"Allotment of schools as per residential areas of the applicant is one of the biggest drawbacks. There was a time when government schools were among the favourites of local parents. However, now the situation has changed. Blame it on policies, lack of teachers or poor planning, but the ultimate loss is of parents,” said a senior official.

However, parents claim that the claims about government schools are much different from the reality.

“It’s disheartening to see the current situation. Chandigarh residents spend thousands of rupees at private schools, while those institutions giving free education are being ignored. There must be some problem and it’s the duty of the UT Administration to find a solution,” said Anmol, a parent.

“If government schools provide the same environment as private institutions, why would one spend so much money to get basic education? This is a major issue to resolve for the betterment of the society. Schools located in Sector 35, Sector 16, Sector 22 gets good response, then why not others,” questioned Ankit, another parent.