Government Sec School, Balohi

Kavi Sammelan, a cultural programme, was organised by the Language and Culture Department, Bilaspur district, for the annual prize distribution ceremony of the school. Major Lekh Ram Sharma was the chief guest. Various types of cultural activities, including nati, Bilaspuri dance, short dance, were presented by children. The presentation of drama, folk songs and yoga enthralled everyone. Literates from all over the district inspired the children by reciting their works. Students also participated in poetry recitation. The preparation and stage management of the programme was handled by Meena Chandel, a litterateur and teacher at the school. President of the Bilaspur Women Literary Association Sheela Singh motivated the students.

