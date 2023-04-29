Governor honours Ryan Group of Institutions

The Ryan Group of Institutions was honoured with the Navabharat CSR Awards for Child Education and Upliftment at the second edition of the CSR Summit. The award was presented to Dr Grace Pinto, Managing Director of the Ryan Group of Institutions, by the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Expressing her gratitude on receiving the award, Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group, said, "We are grateful to God for helping us to fulfil the vision of making affordable education accessible in all parts of the country. We are thankful to Navabharat Group for recognising our efforts of serving the needs of the nation."
