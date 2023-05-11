Govt Middle School, Pocket No. 6, Mani Majra

Millet Day was observed at the school. A table depicting various types of millets and their uses was displayed in balwatika room. The activity was held under the supervision of midday meal in-charge Ramneesh. As many as 21 students and few teachers brought different types of millets dishes. Bharti brought delicious 'samak kheer', Archana 'bajre ka cheela' and Neelam Sood brought 'raagi and suji cake'. Second In-charge Sunita Tandon appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.
