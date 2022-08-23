Govt Model High School, Mauli Colony, Chandigarh

The school was decorated with Tricolour and colourful balloons and flags on the occasion of 76th independence Day. Praveen Malik, Principal of the school hoisted the Tricolour and everyone sang the National Anthem. A welcome song was performed by the students of class VI to X. Welcome speech was delivered by senior teachers Anjula and Surender Singh. Group and solo songs were sung by students of different classes. Teachers,too, presented a group song. The programme also featured various other activities likeyoga by Nish and others, solo dance by Divya, group performance of Vande Matram, Beti Hindustan ki, giddha, solo Haryanavi dance. Prizes were given to the winners of different contests.
