Govt Model High School, Pocket No 1, Mani Majra, Chandigarh

Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the Budget for the year 2023-2024 in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. For the first time, 29 students and five teachers of the school attended the session and witnessed the proceedings of the Budget session. The programme was initiated under the leadership and guidance of Sandeep Kumar, TGT, social studies. Sandeep Kumar expressed his gratitude to the Director of School Education, HPS Brar, Bindu Arora, DEO, Rajan Jain, DEO-II, and Headmistress of the school Pooja, for the arrangement and arranging the required permissions for the visit to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The teachers and students met Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Omprakash Yadav and Kosli MLA Laxman Yadav and got photographs clicked with them.
