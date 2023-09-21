Govt Model High School, Pocket No 1, Manimajra

Indian Swachhata League 2.0 Flash Mob was celebrated in the school under the guidance of Sandeep Kumar, TGT, with the team members of students and teacher (Renu, DPE). It was an inter-city competition. The school’s participation was also forwarded to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. A choreography video was prepared on the school premises based on ‘Swachhta’. The whole programme was appreciated by the school in charge Pooja. She delivered the message to the staff and students on personal hygiene and community cleanliness.