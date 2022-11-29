Govt Model Middle School, Sector 49-D Chandigarh

An Interactive session on menstruation for girl students was conducted by Open Eye Foundation, Chandigarh, in the school. Around 70 girl students of Class VI and VII were apprised of menstrual cycle, its scientific details and personal hygiene during periods. The interactive conversation by Jaskirat Kaur, Dr Gurjit (Prof of Physiology, Sec 32, Chandigarh) and Sandeep Badsra proved highly informative. This was followed by distribution of sanitary napkin packs and menstrupedia comics to girl pupils. School in-charge Gurmeet Kaur thanked the organisation for the benevolent act and much-needed awareness.