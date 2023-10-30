Govt Model Sen Sec School, Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh

Cluster 20 hosted Kala Utsav to showcase a spectacular display of artistic talents. Nine students of the school got the first position in a wide array of activities, including vocal folk music, folk dances, classical dances, solo drama and visual arts under the mentorship of Sonia and Neha Chawla. School Principal Sunita Rani congratulated the winners and appreciated all the participants for their vibrant performances.
