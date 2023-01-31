Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Behlana, Chandigarh

The Republic Day was celebrated on the campus. Students presented a colourful cultural event. Managemnet members were present to grace the occasion. Principal Renu Gupta congratulated students and proposed the vote of thanks.

Shishu Niketan, Panchkula

A special assembly was conducted to celebrate the 74rd Republic Day. Students took pride in celebrating the spirit of unity. Patriotic songs, poems and speeches narrated by students filled the atmosphere with fervour and love for their country.

MRIS, Mohali

Students presented a dance performance on a patriotic song and shared various facts about the freedom struggle on the occasion of the Republic Day. The Principal unfurled the National Flag and distributed sweets to all present in the school. She addressed the students on a virtual platform and asked them to follow sustainable ways to protect the environment. She reminded children that

one needed to have freedom of thought and strength in convictions.

GSSS, Khuda Lahora, Chd

The Republic Day was celebrated on the school campus amid various cultural items, songs and skits. Principal Seema hoisted the National Flag and gave a speech inculcating the spirit of patriotism in students. Refreshments were also distributed

among the students.

ACN Public Sr Sec School, Zirakpur

The school was decorated with flower pots and flags on the Republic Day. Director of the school Krishna Agnihotri hoisted the Tricolour. The main attraction of the day was the singing of patriotic songs, a speech on freedom fighters and a dance performance based on Republic Day by students. The programme concluded with the distribution of sweets and snacks to all students.