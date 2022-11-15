Govt Model Sr Sec School, MHC, Manimajra

Kala Utsav-2022 was organised with great pomp and show at the cluster level (Cluster No 19) at the school under Samagra Shiksha, Education Department, Chandigarh. Various competitions, like folk song, folk dance, vocal music and instrumental music, 2D, 3D, drama and indigenous toys and games were conducted in solo performance. The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Gurinder Singh Sodhi, Joint Commissioner, MC. Many students from three schools participated and got selected for state-level competition. A prize distribution function was also organised to honour the winners. Programme coordinator Dr Hari Chand said such type of activities are held to let students show their hidden talent. Principal Rajesh Kumar congratulated all staff members and students for the success of the programme.