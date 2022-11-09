Govt Model Sr Sec School, Raipur Kalan

A Diwali mela was organised at the school on the theme of Green Diwali. Students and staff set up various stalls such asthose of painted dupattas, painted diyas,crafts items, games stall, food stalls. The studemts also performed a nukkad natak under the guidance of the Principal Sunita Rani. THe mela also saw a special visit by DSE Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar and Dy. DSE Ravinder Kaur.