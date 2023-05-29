Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sec-38 (West), Chandigarh

The NSS unit inaugurated the newly developed Herbal Garden. Dr Nemichand, SLO NSS, was the chief guest and Bharti Sood, Director, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was the guest of honour. Jarnail Singh, NSS programme officer, gave details about the Herbal Garden. The chief guest visited the garden and appreciated the efforts taken by the NSS unit and the school. Principal Dr Binoy Kumar Bathachaarjee proposed the vote of thanks.