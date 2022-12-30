Govt Model Sr. Sec. School, Sec-56, Chandigarh

A Bal Mela was organised on the campus. Studnets of the Pre-Primary wing, their parents and the school staff participated enthusiastically. ECCE interns Kushaliya, Ritu and Sonu with the help of teachers Isha Walia and Pooja Verma set up various TML stalls based on physical development, language development, intellectual development, creative development and report cards of the children. In the Bal Mela, pre-Primary children participated in school fancy dress, solo dance, balloon activity and children's song competition. The ECCE interns and teachers set up a free play corner for children. Principal Nindosh Kumari said about 12,000 students are enrolled in pre-Primary classes in Chandigarh and the project has received tremendous response from almost every sector and colony. ECCE intern Kushaliya said that guidelines had been issued for organising the fair. A new enrolment drive for pre-Primary classes has been launched and parents are being encouraged to enrol children of their friends or acquaintances in schools. School management committee members, parents, Anganwadi workers and helpers were specially invited to participate in the event.