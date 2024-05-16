Govt Model Sr Secondary School, Sec-16, Chandigarh

The school has achieved remarkable results in Class X and XII this year, reflecting the hard work and dedication of its students and staff. In Class X, Bhoomi topped with an outstanding 97.6 per cent. In Class XII, Harnoor Kaur led the Medical stream with 97.2 per cent, Anmol topped Humanities with 97.4 per cent, Keshav Garg excelled in Commerce with 96.6 per cent, and Kanwar Raj Singh led the Non-Medical stream with 94.4 per cent. The school saw exceptional performances across all streams: 37 students in Commerce scored above 90 per cent, 40 students in Humanities achieved above 90 per cent, 11 students in the Medical stream scored above 90 per cent, and 13 students in the Non-Medical stream attained above 90 per cent. GMSSS 16 has been placed at No. 2 position in the All-India ranking for government schools in March 2024.

