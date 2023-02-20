Govt school teachers' tryst with colours at Rose Fest

The Chandigarh Education Department registered a historic first when Fine Arts teachers from the department put up an exhibition of their paintings at the ongoing three-day Rose Fest in Chandigarh. Thanks to the efforts of Education Secretary Purva Garg and Director School Education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, the paintings were a big hit among the guests and visitors at the fest. More than 30 teachers, under the guidance and supervision of Deputy Director School Education Ravinder Kaur, exhibited their artwork. Admiring the efforts of the teachers, and Director School Education (DSE) exhorted them to keep up the spirit and take bigger strides in the times to come. While interacting with the teachers at Rose Garden, Brar said that the exhibition would give the much-needed boost to the teachers as well as students who wish to pursue their careers in fine arts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case
The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Sahil Gehlot taken to temple where they solemnised marriage
Punjab-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada
Rajinder Pal Singh had become a "person of interest" in Mani...