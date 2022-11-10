Govt Sr Sec School, Raja-Ka-Talab

A seven-day NSS Special Camp was organised at the school. Susheel Kumar, Pradhan, Nerna gram panchayat, presided over the closing ceremony. The NSS camp was organised for 55 NSS volunteers. Resource persons Akil Bakshi (IAS), Rajiv Pathania, president, Nurpur Blood Donors’ Club, Dr Gourav Nag, Shashi Pal and Kulbhushan Dogra, lecturers, provided information on career counselling, blood donation, adolescent health, traffic rules, importance of voting, etc. Volunteers also participated in a cleanliness drive by cleaning the areas, such as small park on the Dhameta road and school campus. NSS volunteers also organised a ‘parbhat pheri’ in morning during the camp.
