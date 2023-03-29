Graduation ceremony at Ryan International School, Chandigarh

The school organised a graduation ceremony for the Montessori section and annual function for Classes I to IV on March 24 at the Tagore Theatre.

The ceremony was based on the theme, "Sow good seeds for the brighter tomorrow" and was conducted in morning and evening sessions. The function was attended by

G Rajmohan (Chief Scientist CSIR-IMTEC), Ram Gopal (Dy SP, CID, Chandigarh), Vivek Thakur, Commonwealth, Anup Gupta (Mayor of Chandigarh), among other dignitaries.

The celebration began with the invocation to God, followed by a musical play and dance performances. Principal Poonam Sharma extended gratitude to the chairman, managing director and all those who helped make this day a success.