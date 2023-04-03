Graduation ceremony at school

A graduation ceremony of kindergarten section Celebrated at Beyond ABC''s School, Phagwara. The little graduates looked impressive in their gowns and caps. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Manpreet Kaur Bhogal, President Ramgarhia Educational Council as chief guest. Dr. Vyoma Bhogal Dhatt, Director, Ramgarhia Group of institutions, Ravneet Bhogal Kalra, Co-Director, Ramgarhia Group of Institutions, and Gagan Kalra were special guest of honour of the event. The graduating batch spoke very enthusiastically about what they learnt during the course of the year and also gave a very effective performances which set the example. The cultural extravaganza was interspersed with the most important event of the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...