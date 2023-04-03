Graduation ceremony at school

A graduation ceremony of kindergarten section Celebrated at Beyond ABC''s School, Phagwara. The little graduates looked impressive in their gowns and caps. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Manpreet Kaur Bhogal, President Ramgarhia Educational Council as chief guest. Dr. Vyoma Bhogal Dhatt, Director, Ramgarhia Group of institutions, Ravneet Bhogal Kalra, Co-Director, Ramgarhia Group of Institutions, and Gagan Kalra were special guest of honour of the event. The graduating batch spoke very enthusiastically about what they learnt during the course of the year and also gave a very effective performances which set the example. The cultural extravaganza was interspersed with the most important event of the day.