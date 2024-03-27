‘Graduation Ceremony’ at St Joseph School, Ambala

The ‘Graduation Ceremony’ of UKG was celebrated on the premises of the school. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of lamp by Principal Bhavna Chhibber and followed by a variety of programmes by tiny tots, including welcome dance and Western dance. Even the anchors of the event were tiny tots. They enthralled the audience and took them to the world of fantasy with their performances. The parents were also invited to encourage their kids. The UKG ‘graduates’ thanked their teachers and mentors for all their support. The management addressed the audience with their enlightening words and the principal awarded the degrees to the UKG ‘graduates’ as they are promoted to ‘primary wing’. The efforts of the management, principal, teachers and parents who have really given an exposure to the children and taken them to the different era were surely commendable.
