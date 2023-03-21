Graduation ceremony at Vishvas School, Ambala

The school conducted the kindergarten graduation ceremony. Students of KG greeted guests and parents with a welcome dance performance. While addressing the parents, school Principal Sneh Lata thanked them for their love and support towards the school. Thereafter, a dance performance was given by the kids of Nursery and KG and the tiny tots were awarded certificates and saplings. The programme culminated with a dance performance by KG students.
