Graduation Ceremony for KG, Class V at Mount Carmel School, Mohali

The school organised the Graduation ceremony for KG and Class V showcasing their commitments to foster holistic development and nurture future leaders. Amidst a backdrop of enthusiasm and pride, students received accolades symbolising their growth and accomplishments. Founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel exhorted the students to diligently march onwards truthfully to achieve their goals. Principal JK Sabharwal congratulated and blessed the students. The milestone marks their journey towards becoming compassionate, innovative individuals prepared for the next phase of their academic journey and to excel in a dynamic world.
