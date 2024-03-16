Graduation Day at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The Pre-Primary wing held a Graduation Day. The event was organised at the school auditorium and was coordinated by teachers Dr Seema Soni and Sonika. Dr Mamta Jain from Disha Mission Hospital was the chief guest. Principal Ravindra Kumar said the school imparts education as per the UK model which promotes all-round development of children. Children wore beautiful costumes and performed with props. The also took part in various races. Later, students were formally dressed in graduation caps and gowns and certificates in the form of degrees were given to them. School Management Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya congratulated the little children for entering formal education from pre-Primary level to primary level and said the purpose of organising the graduation ceremony was to inculcate creative ideas in children. Head coordinator Surender Kumar extended his best wishes to children. The programme ended with a motivational speech by school administrator VP Sharma.

