Graduation Day organised at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Graduation Day was organised for students of UKG for the session 2023-24 as they transit from kindergarten to formal schooling with their entry in Class I. The occasion was graced by chief guest Deepak Dhiman, channel head and editor of Zee News - Punjab, Haryana, guest of honour Pawan Bansal, founder of the Motia Construction Group, school president Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya and Director Devraj Setya.

The ceremony was also attended by the parents of the students of UKG. ‘Vikram and Betaal’, the theme of the Graduation Ceremony, a magnum opus hosted by the UKG students, was a spectacular display of talent, histrionics, mystery and harmony seamlessly scripted into the narration that left everyone spellbound. The stupendous performance by the children - be it as the delightfully adorable Betaal, the invincible king Vikramaditya who exuded righteousness and the splendid portrayals of the other characters in this ensemble was awe-inspiring and had everyone glued to their seats. The melodious singing by music troupe, the stunning dance performances, the spectacular stage set up, the fabulous props coupled with superb visual effects added to the allure and the mystical aura of the show. During the ceremony, students were recognised for their academic accomplishments, creativity and extracurricular achievements. It was a joyous occasion, attended by proud parents, teachers and well-wishers, who have supported and nurtured these young minds. Principal Urvashi Kakkar applauded the grand achievements of the students. She congratulated the students and their parents on the occasion and conveyed the best wishes for their future endeavours.