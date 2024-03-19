Grandparents Day celebrated at Swaraj Public School, Damla

‘Grandparents Day’ was celebrated at the school. Grandparents of students of Nursery to Class lll were invited to bless the children and enjoy the programme. The chief guest were: Shashi Bathla, Director, Mukand schools, and Manager Anil Budhiraja. The show started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and prayer ‘Itni shakti hame dena data”. Many items based on the theme, ‘Parvarish’, were presented and were appreciated by the audience. Little ‘yogis’ presented different asanas and gave a message to live a healthy life. Skit and choreography presented by budding artistes of classes I, II and III gave the message to love and to take care of grandparents. Tiny tots of LKG mesmerised the audience with a Rajasthani dance. Many grandparents participated in fun-filled games enthusiastically. Shashi Bathla blessed the students and said, “We must value our grandparents as they are the pillars of the family”. The celebration ended with the presentation of bhangra by UKG students which compelled the audience to dance with them. The decoration was also appreciated by one and all. The event concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

