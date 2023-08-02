Greater emphasis on learning by demonstrating scientific experiments

What are the key achievement of your school over the past one year?

The school has shown an exemplary performance in sports and yoga wherein several students have bagged gold and bronze medals in various competitions at the national and state level. Apart from sports, the school has managed to reignite the academic interest of the students in the post Covid period due to which many of them have managed to secure top positions in inter-school competitions as well.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap over the past two years?

Considerable efforts have been made to re-examine the areas of concern in the post Covid period and due attention has been paid to revise the basics and core concepts once again with the students to compensate for any study deficit. Greater emphasis is being laid on learning via demonstrating scientific experiments, reading and writing skills of the students, especially that of the kindergarten wing.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted?

In accordance with the NEP 2020, the school has propagated the idea of ‘Learning by doing’ in all spheres. Special clubs have also been set up which focus on enhancing the vocational and co-curricular capacities of the students on a weekly basis. The entire faculty is also sensitised to the need for inclusion and remedial teaching wherever required.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students? If yes, then share a few.

The school has set up various clubs to allow the students to polish their existent skills and learn manifold things that may help them to be an all-rounder and promote their holistic development.

Are there any faculty training programmes to upgrade the skills of teachers?

The school conducts time to time interactive sessions by key resource persons aiming at the overall well-being, personality and skill enhancement of all the members. The sessions have proved fruitful in numerous ways by helping the teachers to recognise the changing needs of the students and exhibit dynamism in their teaching-learning process.

What are the sports infrastructure and facilities in the school?

The school has a ‘green area’ designed exclusively for the students of the kindergarten wing where a trampoline set and several other toys have been incorporated for their psycho-motor development. Along with this, the school also has a mini basketball court and a scribbling area. Special emphasis is laid on yoga and meditation since promoting the mental well-being of the students is deemed as the need of the hour.

Your message for the students.

In today’s times, along with being an exceptional academic performer, it is also essential to be a value-oriented person. Each student must possess a clarity of thought regarding their goals in life and strive hard to take a step everyday towards the attainment of their goals. One must never be taken aback under any stressful circumstance and always focus on being the best version of themselves each day.

What are the key assessment parameters that are used to grade a student’s performance in a year?

A student’s performance throughout the year is assessed in terms of his/her performance in the periodical class tests, participation in co-curricular activities, group projects and assignment submission, their report of educational visits, notebook preparation and discipline exhibited in the class.