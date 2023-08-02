 Greater emphasis on learning by demonstrating scientific experiments : The Tribune India

  • Schools
  • Greater emphasis on learning by demonstrating scientific experiments
Principal Speak

Greater emphasis on learning by demonstrating scientific experiments

Greater emphasis on learning by demonstrating scientific experiments

Rajni Dutta, Paragon Convent School, Sec 24 B, Chandigarh



What are the key achievement of your school over the past one year?

The school has shown an exemplary performance in sports and yoga wherein several students have bagged gold and bronze medals in various competitions at the national and state level. Apart from sports, the school has managed to reignite the academic interest of the students in the post Covid period due to which many of them have managed to secure top positions in inter-school competitions as well.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap over the past two years?

Considerable efforts have been made to re-examine the areas of concern in the post Covid period and due attention has been paid to revise the basics and core concepts once again with the students to compensate for any study deficit. Greater emphasis is being laid on learning via demonstrating scientific experiments, reading and writing skills of the students, especially that of the kindergarten wing.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted?

In accordance with the NEP 2020, the school has propagated the idea of ‘Learning by doing’ in all spheres. Special clubs have also been set up which focus on enhancing the vocational and co-curricular capacities of the students on a weekly basis. The entire faculty is also sensitised to the need for inclusion and remedial teaching wherever required.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students? If yes, then share a few.

The school has set up various clubs to allow the students to polish their existent skills and learn manifold things that may help them to be an all-rounder and promote their holistic development.

Are there any faculty training programmes to upgrade the skills of teachers?

The school conducts time to time interactive sessions by key resource persons aiming at the overall well-being, personality and skill enhancement of all the members. The sessions have proved fruitful in numerous ways by helping the teachers to recognise the changing needs of the students and exhibit dynamism in their teaching-learning process.

What are the sports infrastructure and facilities in the school?

The school has a ‘green area’ designed exclusively for the students of the kindergarten wing where a trampoline set and several other toys have been incorporated for their psycho-motor development. Along with this, the school also has a mini basketball court and a scribbling area. Special emphasis is laid on yoga and meditation since promoting the mental well-being of the students is deemed as the need of the hour.

Your message for the students.

In today’s times, along with being an exceptional academic performer, it is also essential to be a value-oriented person. Each student must possess a clarity of thought regarding their goals in life and strive hard to take a step everyday towards the attainment of their goals. One must never be taken aback under any stressful circumstance and always focus on being the best version of themselves each day.

What are the key assessment parameters that are used to grade a student’s performance in a year?

A student’s performance throughout the year is assessed in terms of his/her performance in the periodical class tests, participation in co-curricular activities, group projects and assignment submission, their report of educational visits, notebook preparation and discipline exhibited in the class.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Haryana

Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

4
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

5
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

6
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

7
Nation

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

8
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

9
World

Viral video of 'human-like' bear at Chinese zoo sets Internet on fire

10
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...

Singapore’s Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies

Singapore's Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies

Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

CBI approver Arora gets bail in excise scam

Sushma’s daughter Bansuri made Delhi BJP General Secretary

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

City’s ~28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

Residents complain against pollution in Dashmesh Nagar

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons