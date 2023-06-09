Green awareness at Rose Public School, Suliali

World Environment Day was celebrated at the school and Arun Kumar, Forest Officer, Sadwan, HP, joined the campaign and shared his views on the concern and highlighted the steps to be taken by the government and the department regarding environment. He applauded the efforts of the students towards conservation of resources and informed about the 'Mission life' and its objectives. Principal Sanjay Sharma also spoke on the subject and appreciated the efforts of the students for creating awareness through slogans, paintings and rallies around the surrounding.