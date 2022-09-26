Green Castle Smart School, Sec 47, Chandigarh

A cleanliness drive was carried out ar the schoool to support the "Clean India, Green India" movement. Students were asked to bring hand gloves, face masks, dusting clothes and hand sanitizers for their protection and hygiene. The importance of keeping the classrooms clean, not littering in school surroundings, having lockers, cupboards and desks clean were showed and explained to them. They made some beautiful posters on 'How to save Nature & Environment'. Their work depicted the importance and need for maintaining a clean and hygienic life. This activity served as a perfect way of making the students informed and awared of the 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan'.