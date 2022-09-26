Green Castle Smart School, Sec 47, Chandigarh

A cleanliness drive was carried out ar the schoool to support the "Clean India, Green India" movement. Students were asked to bring hand gloves, face masks, dusting clothes and hand sanitizers for their protection and hygiene. The importance of keeping the classrooms clean, not littering in school surroundings, having lockers, cupboards and desks clean were showed and explained to them. They made some beautiful posters on 'How to save Nature & Environment'. Their work depicted the importance and need for maintaining a clean and hygienic life. This activity served as a perfect way of making the students informed and awared of the 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...
Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...