The kindergarten section of Green Castle Smart School Sector 47/ C Chandigarh celebrated Pink Day. It was wonderful to see our children bloom and blossom in different shades of pink. The young ones came dressed in pink colour and brought pink coloured toys. All the pink colour objects were displayed in the class and children were introduced to different shades of pink. Bulletin Boards were decorated with bunny doll and posters depicting the impact of pink colour in our lives. The tiny tots participated in a variety of hands on activities related to the identification of pink colour. Painting and colouring activities reinforced the concept of colour in children. The aim of the activity was to make the young ones identify pink colour in the objects they see around them. Children were explained that pink colour signifies love, beauty and kindness. They were excited to learn that pink colour could be obtained by mixing red and white.