Green Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the Green Castle Smart School Sector 47-C, Chandigarh. The Kindergarten students and teachers came to school dressed in pretty green attires. The classrooms were beautifully decorated in green theme and all the green objects from a child's immediate surroundings were brought to the classrooms. The Kindergarten students were taught the identification and recognition of green fruits, vegetables, leaves, and trees. Many activities and games pertaining to green colour were organised for the kids.
