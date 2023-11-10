Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47 C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual function recently. The guest of honour was Ishwar Singh Duhan, IG, ITBP. The inauguration of the event was done by lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries along with Director Rajesh Kapoor and Managing director Sunita Kapoor. Various dances and skits prepared by students were performed on the occasion. The coordinator went through the annual report and threw light on the yearly tasks and projects activated throughout the session 2023-2024 followed by the prize distribution of the merits holders of the last year.

